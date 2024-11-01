Biochar layer boosts hydrogen rich gas yields from corn straw

The team at the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences used a high temperature pyrolysis reactor coupled to a tailored catalyst bed to process corn straw. By adjusting reactor temperature, catalyst loading, and catalyst composition, they obtained gas yields above 70 percent by weight, with hydrogen concentrations up to 45.24 percent by volume in a single catalytic stage. When they introduced biochar as a pre catalyst layer, the hydrogen fraction rose further to as much as 48.87 percent by volume.
Lead author Xinyi Zhang notes that catalytic biomass conversion often faces low hydrogen selectivity and heavy carbon deposition that deactivates nickel catalysts. Nickel based materials efficiently break carbon hydrogen and carbon carbon bonds but tend to coke when exposed to tar laden biomass vapors, reducing activity over time. The group therefore configured the reactor so that raw vapors encounter biochar first, which reshapes the reaction environment and product distribution before the stream reaches the nickel catalyst bed.
In this configuration, biochar functions as a first stage reactive filter within the two stage system. The char, which is porous and contains oxygen bearing functional groups, adsorbs large tar molecules and reactive radicals that would otherwise form coke directly on the metal surface. On the char, these macromolecular tars crack and reform into smaller gases that then move to the downstream catalyst as a cleaner, more reactive feed.
"Biochar is not just a byproduct in this system, it becomes an active partner in steering the chemistry toward hydrogen and away from problematic carbon buildup," says corresponding author Lili Huo. "By placing biochar ahead of the nickel catalyst, we extend catalyst life, upgrade the gas quality, and create a more sustainable closed loop for biomass utilization." With biochar pre catalysis, the authors report gas yields rising by up to nearly 9 percentage points while tar yields declined across all tested catalyst formulations.
Downstream of the biochar layer, the researchers tested a series of nickel based catalysts supported on porous alumina and modified with additional metals such as cobalt, iron, molybdenum, and cerium. The cerium containing catalyst NiCeAl2O3 delivered the highest hydrogen content in single stage operation, aided by a redox cycle between Ce3 plus and Ce4 plus that supplies active oxygen, promotes cracking of aromatic tars, and suppresses condensed carbon deposits. Other bimetallic formulations, including NiFe and NiMo, generated strong overall gas yields but tended to favor methane and produced more disordered carbon deposits, indicating that modest changes in metal composition can redirect reaction pathways.
Characterization using X ray diffraction, Raman spectroscopy, electron microscopy, and temperature programmed oxidation showed how the staged configuration alters carbon structures and catalyst surfaces. With biochar pre catalysis, spent catalysts contained less amorphous carbon, more graphitic and ordered deposits, and reduced pore blockage, which signal improved resistance to deactivation. The char itself became more graphitized and lamellar, suggesting that the reactions favor more stable carbon forms rather than tar like residues.
To evaluate potential deployment beyond the laboratory, the team carried out a techno economic assessment for treating one metric ton of corn straw. Incorporating the biochar pre catalytic stage yielded an additional net benefit of 0.31 US dollars per kilogram of biomass compared with conventional non catalytic pyrolysis, due to higher production of hydrogen rich gas and lower costs for tar treatment and carbon related charges. In contrast, a scenario without the biochar layer and with faster catalyst deactivation produced a loss of 2.72 US dollars per kilogram, reflecting higher catalyst expenses and reduced output of valuable gases.
The authors note that nickel catalysts remain a significant cost factor and that the loadings used in their experiments exceed what industry would likely apply. However, they argue that recycling biochar generated within the process back into the reactor as a pre catalyst could reduce fresh catalyst demand, extend nickel catalyst lifetime, and support closed material loops in rural biorefineries. They add that carbon pricing policies, optimization of low cost biochars, and development of robust alternatives to nickel could support scaling this two stage approach into operating renewable hydrogen systems.
Research Report:Enhanced hydrogen production and carbon suppression via a two-stage catalytic system of biochar pre-catalysis and Ni-based catalysts during biomass pyrolysis
Related Links
Shenyang Agricultural University
Bio Fuel Technology and Application News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
3D mapping shows how passivation boosts perovskite solar cells
German renewable energy shift slowed in 2025
PCBM additive strategy lifts efficiency and durability of inverted perovskite solar cells
NUS team boosts durability of vapor deposited perovskite silicon tandem solar cells
Polymer nanoparticles drive platinum free solar hydrogen
Delta and beach bar sand bodies offer new framework for buried shoreline reservoirs
Orbital cycles control Jurassic shale oil sweet spots in Sichuan Basin
Brazil oil drilling near Amazon halted over 'fluid leak'
German emissions cuts slow, North Sea has warmest year on record
Trump pulls US out of key climate treaty, deepening global pullback
How Climate Policies that Incentivize and Penalize Can Drive the Clean Energy Transition
Regional temperature records broken across the world in 2025
Lithium ion battery study on Tiangong space station explores microgravity effects on performance
Solar co-electrolysis process converts biomass sugars to low cost green hydrogen
China ramps up CHSN01 fusion magnet jacket for cryogenic reactors
EAST experiments point to density free regime for fusion plasmas
|
Biochar layer boosts hydrogen rich gas yields from corn straw
Beer yeast waste could provide scaffold for cultivated meat production
Garden and farm waste targeted as feedstock for new bioplastics
Carbon monoxide enables rapid atomic scale control for fuel cell catalysts
AI helps pave the way for self-driving cars
Trimble positioning tech to enhance Lucid Gravity lane level navigation
EV sales rebound in Germany as Chinese brands make inroads
Tesla loses EV crown to China's BYD in 2025 as sales slip
Drone phenomics sharpen genetic signals and automate field trait extraction in maize and peanut breeding
Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period
Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
Australia 'disappointed' with China's beef tariffs
From music to mind reading: AI startups bet on earbuds
New tool narrows the search for ideal material structures
Nostalgia and new fans as Tamagotchi turns 30
Chlorine and hydrogen from waste brines without external power
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters