 Beer yeast waste could provide scaffold for cultivated meat production
by Robert Schreiber
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Jan 06, 2026

Researchers at University College London report that spent yeast from beer brewing can be converted into edible bacterial cellulose scaffolds for cultivated meat, offering a potential route to lower-cost production of cell-based meat.

The study in Frontiers in Nutrition examines how bacterial cellulose grown from brewer's spent yeast can serve as a structure on which animal cells are cultured to form meat in the lab.

Cellulose is the structural material that reinforces plant cells, and some bacteria also produce cellulose to form a protective layer around their cells.

Bacterial cellulose has long been used to make nata de coco, a jelly-like dessert from the Philippines, and advances in cultivation have extended its use into plant-based foods and medical materials such as 3D-printed bandages.

The UCL team is exploring bacterial cellulose as an edible scaffold that can reproduce the texture and architecture of animal tissue, addressing a key barrier to scaling up cultivated meat.

One focus of the work is brewer's spent yeast, a by-product of beer fermentation that often goes to waste despite being produced in large quantities.

Professor Richard Day, senior author of the study from UCL Division of Medicine, said: "Cultivated meat has the potential to revolutionise food production, but its success depends on overcoming key technical challenges.

"While it's relatively easy to grow animal cells for mass food production you need to be able to grow them on something cheap, edible and that preferably provides a structure that resembles real meat.

"Our research shows that brewing waste, which is often discarded, can be repurposed to grow bacterial cellulose with properties suitable for meat scaffolding. This could significantly reduce costs and environmental impact."

For this proof-of-concept work, researchers collected spent yeast from the Big Smoke Brewing Company in Esher, Surrey, and used it as a medium to culture Komagataeibacter xylinus, a bacterium known to produce high-quality cellulose.

They then tested the resulting cellulose using a "chewing machine", a probe that repeatedly compresses samples while measuring properties such as chewiness, hardness and stickiness, to characterise its mechanical performance.

The team found that beer waste used in place of a conventional nutrient broth produced bacterial cellulose of equivalent quality, with texture closer to natural meat, including lower hardness and chewiness than standard cellulose.

When fibroblasts, a type of animal cell found in meat, were placed on the beer waste-derived scaffold, they adhered to the material, showing that the cellulose can support cell attachment for cultivated meat production, although the researchers emphasise that the work remains at an early stage.

Next steps include incorporating additional cell types found in meat, such as fat and muscle cells, into the scaffolds to better replicate whole cuts of meat.

The researchers also intend to test spent yeast from different beer styles to compare bacterial cellulose yields and evaluate how beer type influences scaffold quality.

Christian Harrison, the study's first author and a PhD student from UCL Division of Medicine, said: "One of the biggest hurdles in cultivated meat is replicating the 'mouthfeel' and texture of real meat. Our findings suggest that bacterial cellulose grown on brewing waste not only supports cell growth but also mimics the mechanical properties of meat more closely than other scaffolds.

"This opens up exciting possibilities for scalable, sustainable meat alternatives. In this study we collected a relatively small amount of raw material from one craft brewery, that would otherwise have gone to waste. But huge volumes of brewing waste are generated each year that could have a valuable use."

Research Report: Bacterial cellulose scaffolds derived from brewing waste for cultivated meat applications

