Why Expanding the Search for Climate-Friendly Microalgae is Essential



by Simon Mansfield



Sydney, Australia (SPX) Feb 18, 2025



New research underscores the immense potential of microalgae in combating climate change while emphasizing the need for targeted bioprospecting efforts to fully leverage their benefits.

A recent study highlights how microalgae can significantly reduce CO2 emissions and drive sustainable industry development. However, researchers stress that strategic and systematic exploration of these microscopic organisms is crucial for unlocking their full capacity.

"Microalgae have exceptional characteristics that make them highly suitable for climate change mitigation," stated lead author Joan Labara Tirado, a PhD candidate at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS).

Published in Natural Products and Bioprospecting, the review paper titled The Need for Smart Microalgal Bioprospecting emphasizes how microalgae not only sequester CO2 but also function as efficient biological factories capable of converting captured carbon into valuable products.

"These organisms grow rapidly, absorb CO2 more efficiently than terrestrial plants, and do not compete for agricultural land, making them a promising option for sustainable carbon capture and industrial applications."

Microalgae have applications across various industries, including biofuel production, pharmaceuticals, high-nutrient food sources, and wastewater treatment, aligning with circular economy principles. Spirulina, widely recognized as a superfood, and Dunaliella salina, a key source of ss-carotene used in cosmetics and food industries, are notable examples of successful commercial applications.

Despite their vast potential, the industrial exploitation of microalgae remains in its early stages. "We have only begun to explore their capabilities," said Labara Tirado. With thousands of species yet to be studied, significant opportunities remain untapped.

"Many undiscovered microalgae species may possess unique properties that could revolutionize industries such as bioenergy, medicine, and biodegradable plastics."

Bioprospecting-the systematic search for valuable biological resources-is fundamental in identifying and cultivating new microalgal strains for environmental and industrial applications. This process entails discovering new species, analyzing their biochemical attributes, and evaluating their role in sustainable solutions.

While microalgae are widely acknowledged for their carbon capture potential, the economic barriers to large-scale deployment present a major challenge. "High costs have hindered widespread adoption, limiting the commercial feasibility of microalgae-based carbon sequestration," noted Labara Tirado.

Discovering new microalgae species with enhanced growth rates, superior CO2 absorption efficiency, or reduced resource requirements could significantly lower costs. "By pinpointing species that thrive under diverse environmental conditions with minimal input needs, researchers could develop more cost-effective carbon sequestration strategies."

Labara Tirado's PhD research is dedicated to advancing smart bioprospecting techniques to accelerate the discovery of new microalgae species. However, realizing the full potential of these organisms requires sustained investment in research, technological innovation, and industry collaborations.

"Addressing climate change requires bold and unconventional solutions, and microalgae could play a crucial role in the shift towards a sustainable future," he emphasized.

"To maximize their benefits, we need immediate action through dedicated research, supportive policies, and strong industry partnerships."

Research Report:The need for smart microalgal bioprospecting



Related Links

University of Technology Sydney

Bio Fuel Technology and Application News

