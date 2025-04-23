Energy News
BIO FUEL
 Difficult energy transition looms without major EU investment in biomass
illustration only
Difficult energy transition looms without major EU investment in biomass
 by Robert Schreiber
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Apr 23, 2025

Biomass remains the European Union's primary renewable energy source, yet it often receives less attention than solar or wind in energy transition strategies. New findings from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden stress the indispensable role biomass plays in meeting climate objectives. The research team demonstrated that omitting biomass from the European energy mix could inflate transition costs by EUR 169 billion annually - a financial impact on par with sidelining wind energy.

The study highlights biomass's versatility. Materials like logging residues, straw, and wood waste can replace fossil fuels in critical sectors including power generation, heavy industry, and transportation. Moreover, when integrated with carbon capture and storage (CCS), biomass becomes a vehicle for achieving negative emissions - a key mechanism for drawing carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.

"Earth's atmosphere benefits doubly when biomass use is combined with CCS," explained study lead Markus Millinger, previously at Chalmers and now at Rise Research Institutes of Sweden. "The carbon released during biomass combustion is captured and stored, rather than returned to the air."

The researchers analyzed two carbon emission targets: one achieving net-zero and another reaching negative emissions equivalent to 110% of 1990 levels. They incorporated both domestic biomass sources and more expensive imported biomass into their economic modeling. Results indicate that limiting biomass to its current usage levels would already raise energy system costs by 5%. Removing it entirely would lead to a 20% increase.

"What startled us was how rapidly system costs escalated once biomass availability dropped," Millinger noted. "Replacing biomass with alternative energy sources is not only expensive, but it would also require massive upscaling of technologies that are not yet viable at scale."

Beyond economics, the study identifies carbon capture as biomass's most strategic value. Its carbon content, not just its calorific value, is the critical asset. When deployed in tandem with CCS, biomass can enable energy generation and carbon removal simultaneously, or substitute fossil carbon in manufacturing fuels and chemicals.

"The sector of application for biomass is less important than ensuring its carbon atoms are utilized," Millinger said. "However, maintaining a small reserve for power generation is beneficial to bolster grid resilience. Regional infrastructure and local conditions should guide deployment strategies."

To support policymakers, the team developed a detailed systems model encompassing energy, transport, industry, and heating. This integrated framework offers a foundation for shaping legislation and investment that acknowledge the full climate potential of biomass.

"Policy instruments must evolve to incentivize carbon reuse or sequestration, not just energy yield," Millinger urged. "A stable market for fossil-free carbon is essential to attract investment and build robust supply chains."

Goran Berndes, co-author and Professor of Biomass and Land Use at Chalmers, acknowledged policy tensions surrounding biomass, citing concerns about biodiversity and land use. However, he emphasized that well-designed bioenergy systems can actually enhance environmental stewardship.

"Regulations should reward sustainable practices in agriculture and forestry," Berndes said. "With the right incentives, biomass can become a tool for land improvement and not just an energy source."

Research Report:Diversity of biomass usage pathways to achieve emissions targets in the European energy system

Related Links
 Chalmers University of Technology
 Bio Fuel Technology and Application News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
BIO FUEL
Turning wood waste into ultra strong material
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 03, 2025
 A research team at the University of Tennessee is exploring a bold idea: transforming leftover wood waste into a material with the strength of steel. Led by Art Ragauskas, UT-ORNL governor's chair for biorefining and interim head of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, the initiative aims to repurpose discarded wood for advanced structural applications. Backed by a $2 million award from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the Waste Upcycling for Defense (WUD) project seeks to ... read more
BIO FUEL
In US, saving money is top reason to embrace solar power

 China says wind and solar energy capacity exceeds thermal for first time

 Politecnico di Milano explores global potential of agrivoltaics for land use harmony

 US to impose new duties on solar imports from Southeast Asia
BIO FUEL
Iran slams 'hostile' US sanctions ahead of new talks

 Just Stop Oil activist group holds final march

 More than 80,000 litres of oil spilled around a barge on Danube in Serbia

 White House gives update on fight against Houthi 'band of pirates'
BIO FUEL
Climate campaigners praise a cool pope

 Climate watchers fret over Trump's cut to sciences

 Global warming is a security threat and armies must adapt: experts

 Germany sees 'worrying' record dry spell in early 2025
BIO FUEL
Indonesia says China's Huayou to replace LGES in EV battery project

 UN chief says energy revolution unstoppable despite US pivot

 China's CATL launches new EV sodium battery

 Chinese EV battery giant CATL posts 33% surge in Q1 profit
BIO FUEL
Difficult energy transition looms without major EU investment in biomass

 Turning wood waste into ultra strong material

 Tunisian startup turns olive waste into clean energy

 Airlines cast doubt on EU sustainable fuel targets
BIO FUEL
WTO to examine China complaint over EU electric vehicle tariffs

 South Korea's LG Energy Solution exits from $8.4bn Indonesia project

 'Not everyone will survive': China carmakers eye cutthroat market

 Foreign carmakers strive for 'China Speed' to stay in race
BIO FUEL
Tragic promise drove world's first Michelin-starred woman sushi chef

 Heavy metals contaminate up to 17% of world's arable land: study

 Dutch flower industry grasps thorny pesticide issue

 Engineered bacteria emit signals that can be spotted from a distance
BIO FUEL
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue

 Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27

 Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing

 Momentus inks five-year manufacturing deal with Velo3D
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.