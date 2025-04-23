Difficult energy transition looms without major EU investment in biomass



by Robert Schreiber



Berlin, Germany (SPX) Apr 23, 2025



Biomass remains the European Union's primary renewable energy source, yet it often receives less attention than solar or wind in energy transition strategies. New findings from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden stress the indispensable role biomass plays in meeting climate objectives. The research team demonstrated that omitting biomass from the European energy mix could inflate transition costs by EUR 169 billion annually - a financial impact on par with sidelining wind energy.

The study highlights biomass's versatility. Materials like logging residues, straw, and wood waste can replace fossil fuels in critical sectors including power generation, heavy industry, and transportation. Moreover, when integrated with carbon capture and storage (CCS), biomass becomes a vehicle for achieving negative emissions - a key mechanism for drawing carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.

"Earth's atmosphere benefits doubly when biomass use is combined with CCS," explained study lead Markus Millinger, previously at Chalmers and now at Rise Research Institutes of Sweden. "The carbon released during biomass combustion is captured and stored, rather than returned to the air."

The researchers analyzed two carbon emission targets: one achieving net-zero and another reaching negative emissions equivalent to 110% of 1990 levels. They incorporated both domestic biomass sources and more expensive imported biomass into their economic modeling. Results indicate that limiting biomass to its current usage levels would already raise energy system costs by 5%. Removing it entirely would lead to a 20% increase.

"What startled us was how rapidly system costs escalated once biomass availability dropped," Millinger noted. "Replacing biomass with alternative energy sources is not only expensive, but it would also require massive upscaling of technologies that are not yet viable at scale."

Beyond economics, the study identifies carbon capture as biomass's most strategic value. Its carbon content, not just its calorific value, is the critical asset. When deployed in tandem with CCS, biomass can enable energy generation and carbon removal simultaneously, or substitute fossil carbon in manufacturing fuels and chemicals.

"The sector of application for biomass is less important than ensuring its carbon atoms are utilized," Millinger said. "However, maintaining a small reserve for power generation is beneficial to bolster grid resilience. Regional infrastructure and local conditions should guide deployment strategies."

To support policymakers, the team developed a detailed systems model encompassing energy, transport, industry, and heating. This integrated framework offers a foundation for shaping legislation and investment that acknowledge the full climate potential of biomass.

"Policy instruments must evolve to incentivize carbon reuse or sequestration, not just energy yield," Millinger urged. "A stable market for fossil-free carbon is essential to attract investment and build robust supply chains."

Goran Berndes, co-author and Professor of Biomass and Land Use at Chalmers, acknowledged policy tensions surrounding biomass, citing concerns about biodiversity and land use. However, he emphasized that well-designed bioenergy systems can actually enhance environmental stewardship.

"Regulations should reward sustainable practices in agriculture and forestry," Berndes said. "With the right incentives, biomass can become a tool for land improvement and not just an energy source."

