Energy News
BIO FUEL
 Rice researchers turn wasted data center heat into clean power
illustration only
Rice researchers turn wasted data center heat into clean power
 by Alex Becker Rice News
 Houston TX (SPX) Sep 07, 2025

When you stream a movie, back up a photo or ask ChatGPT a question, somewhere a data center is working hard - and getting hot. Cooling those facilities already consumes a huge share of their electricity, and nearly half of that energy leaves as low-temperature waste heat that's simply vented into the air.

A new study from Rice University shows how to turn that waste into power.

"There's an invisible river of warm air flowing out of data centers," said Laura Schaefer, the Burton J. and Ann M. McMurtry Chair of Mechanical Engineering at Rice and co-author of the paper. "Our question was: Can we nudge that heat to a slightly higher temperature with sunlight and convert a lot more of it into electricity? The answer is yes, and it's economically compelling."

Published in Solar Energy, the research introduces a novel solar thermal-boosted organic Rankine cycle (ORC) - a compact power system that uses a safe working fluid to make electricity from heat. The twist is adding low-cost, rooftop flat-plate solar collectors to warm the data center's coolant stream before it reaches the ORC. That extra "solar bump" overcomes what has been the main technical barrier until now: Data center waste heat is typically too cool for efficient power generation on its own.

Data centers already draw hundreds of terawatt-hours annually, which equates to roughly a midsized country's demand, and AI growth is accelerating that curve.

"Efficiency gains are being outpaced by demand," said Kashif Liaqat, a graduate student in mechanical engineering at Rice. "If we want the digital economy to be sustainable, we have to reclaim some of the energy that is currently just thrown away."

Traditional fixes, like using electric heat pumps to raise temperatures before recovery, can wipe out benefits because they consume significant extra power.

"Solar thermal gives us the temperature lift without adding to the plug load," Schaefer explained. "It's a cleaner, simpler pathway."

Schaefer and Liaqat created detailed thermoeconomic models, which they validated against industry tools, to test performance in two of America's biggest data center hubs with very different climates: Ashburn, Virginia, and Los Angeles. They modeled rooftop solar collectors feeding a right-sized ORC tied into a representative liquid-cooling loop.

The results were striking. The system recovered 60-80% more electricity annually from the same waste heat with a 60% boost in Ashburn and an 80% boost in Los Angeles. It also achieved over 8% higher ORC efficiency during sunny peak hours, along with an increase in annual average efficiency. Even more, the approach lowered the cost of electricity from the recovered power - by 5.5% in Ashburn and by 16.5% in Los Angeles.

"Los Angeles performed better because of stronger solar resources," Liaqat said. "But even in Ashburn, where winters are colder and cloudier, the hybrid system meaningfully increases output and cuts costs."

An unexpected upside: The approach performs best under the conditions most data centers already have, where modern computer servers are cooled with liquid systems that don't get extremely hot.

"What the industry considers a weakness becomes a strength once you add solar," Liaqat said. "That's great news for modern data centers."

Schaefer and Liaqat designed their system to use simple, affordable, low-profile solar collectors (like the kind often seen for heating water) mounted on rooftops and connected directly into the cooling system of the data center - an innovative use of off-the-shelf technology. Because the ORC sits on the waste-heat side, the recovered power directly offsets grid consumption for the facility.

"Think of it as adding a clean, behind-the-meter generator that gets stronger when the sun is out - right when cooling loads are highest," Schaefer said.

The researchers said the next steps should include piloting the hybrid system at an operational site and exploring thermal storage, which could bank solar heat during the day to boost recovery at night. They also plan to evaluate other collector types for colder regions.

"We're not saying this replaces efficiency work on servers or cooling, which is also crucial," Schaefer said. "But we are adding a new tool to the kit - one that turns a liability into an asset."

This research was supported by the Alliance for Sustainable Energy LLC, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Research Report:Techno-economic analysis of a solar thermal-boosted organic Rankine cycle system for data center heat recovery

Related Links
 Rice University
 Bio Fuel Technology and Application News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
BIO FUEL
Shell abandons huge biofuel project in Netherlands
 London (AFP) Sept 3, 2025
 British oil giant Shell announced Wednesday it has abandoned construction of one of Europe's largest biofuel plants in the Netherlands, as it focuses on its fossil fuels business. Faced with weak market conditions, the company last year suspended construction of the renewables biofuel factory in Rotterdam that was intended to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and diesel from waste. "As we evaluated market dynamics and the cost of completion, it became clear that the project would be insuff ... read more
BIO FUEL
SolarDaily Exclusive: One Small Contractor Forces CPUC to Blink on 150% Storage Rule

 Morocco tests floating solar panels to save water, generate power

 Transforming boating, with solar power

 Space solar power study outlines potential role in Europes clean energy future
BIO FUEL
Taiwan says China illegally deploying oil rigs in its waters

 China achieves world first in offshore heavy oil thermal recovery

 Russia, China move closer to building new gas pipeline

 Norway, environmentalists back in court over oil field permits
BIO FUEL
'Mockery of science': US experts blast Trump climate report

 Ancient tombs unearthed in Iraq due to drought

 ESA climate records support new global change assessment

 Record drought in Europe, Mediterranean in early August: monitor
BIO FUEL
Britain's energy grid bets on flywheels to keep the lights on

 AI systems developed to improve fusion reactor safety and performance

 Bolivia candidate vows to scrap China, Russia lithium deals

 German firm gives 'second life' to used EV batteries
BIO FUEL
Shell abandons huge biofuel project in Netherlands

 UK watchdog probes power firm Drax over biomass source

 Prototype system transforms urine into solar powered fertilizer and clean water

 Paper: Decarbonize agriculture by expanding policies aimed at low-carbon biofuels
BIO FUEL
Electric cars are more eco-friendly even in US, study finds

 Eyeing robotaxis, Tesla hiring New York test car operator

 Electric 'air taxis' could debut in Japan from 2027

 China's Baidu to deploy robotaxis on rideshare app Lyft
BIO FUEL
In oil-rich Oman, efforts to preserve frankincense 'white gold'

 'Cocktail' of bacteria, fungi makes the perfect chocolate, study finds

 Brazil court restores Amazon-protecting soy moratorium

 'The marshes are dead': Iraqi buffalo herders wander in search of water
BIO FUEL
Indonesian islanders taking Swiss concrete giant to court over climate

 Rice University scientists launch powerful new online tool to streamline mineral identification

 Worlds tallest bridge clears load capacity trials

 Firefighting games spark at Gamescom 2025
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.