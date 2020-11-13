  Energy News  
BIO FUEL
Catalyzing a zero-carbon world by harvesting energy from living cells
 by Staff Writers
 Nagoya, Japan (SPX) Nov 13, 2020

Krebs cycle metabolites fall in energy-rich carbon feedstock

The imminent environmental crisis calls for an urgent transition to a green economy. A team of scientists at Nagoya University, Japan, led by Professor Susumu Saito, has recently found an interesting way to make this happen - by leveraging an important metabolic pathway in living cells. Their aim was to turn the energy-poor pathway products into biorenewable ones that can potentially power our world in a sustainable manner.

In most plants, animals, fungi, and bacteria, a pathway called the "Krebs cycle" is responsible for providing fuel for cells to carry out their functions. Operating in the mitochondria, this cycle ultimately results in the formation of both energy-rich compounds like NADH and FADH2 (which are used to power the organism) and energy-deficient metabolites like C4-, C5-, and C6-polycarboxylic acids (PCAs).

Recently, the idea of modifying highly functionalized PCAs into biorenewable molecules has been explored, by restoring the carbon-hydrogen (C-H) bonds that were lost in their creation. This would need these biomolecules to undergo reactions called "dehydration" and "reduction," that is, the reversal of the Krebs cycle - a complicated process.

In their new study, which was published in Science Advances, Prof Saito and his team rose to the challenge by aiming to find an artificial "catalyst," a molecule that could facilitate this modification. They focused on a powerful, versatile precatalyst called "phosphine-bipyridine-phosphine (PNNP)iridium (Ir)-bipyridyl complex."

Prof Saito says, "Single-active-metal catalyst such as the (PNNP)Ir catalyst can facilitate the selective hydrogenation and dehydration of highly functionalized (highly oxidized and oxygenated) biomass feedstock like Krebs cycle metabolites."

When the scientists tested the use of this precatalyst on C4-, C5-, and C6-polycarboxylic acids and other mitochondria-relevant metabolites, they found that the C-H bonds were incorporated effectively into the metabolites via hydrogenation and dehydration reactions - a feat otherwise very difficult to achieve. The restoration of C-H bonds means energy-rich organic compounds can be generated from energy-poor materials that are abundant in nature.

Moreover, the reactions resulted in compounds called "diols" and "triols," which are useful as moisturizing agents and in building plastics and other polymers. The sole "waste" product in this reaction is water, giving us a clean source of energy. Not just this, these complex processes could occur in a "one-pot fashion," making this process efficient.

Prof Saito and his team are optimistic that their research will have important consequences for a future centered on renewable energy. Prof Saito says, "Wasteful carbon feedstocks like sawdust and rotten food contain a vault of different carboxylic acids and their potential derivatives.

The molecular (PNNP)Ir catalyst can be used to make zero-emission materials. Many commodity plastics and polymer materials could be produced from biomass-based wasteful feedstock using the diols and triols obtained from the hydrogenation process."

With these findings, a greener, more carbon-neutral society is surely in sight.

Research Report: "Reaction of H2with mitochondria-relevant metabolites using a multifunctional molecular catalyst"


Related Links
 Nagoya University
 Bio Fuel Technology and Application News

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


BIO FUEL
Microbe "rewiring" technique promises a boom in biomanufacturing
 Berkeley CA (SPX) Nov 11, 2020
 Researchers from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have achieved unprecedented success in modifying a microbe to efficiently produce a compound of interest using a computational model and CRISPR-based gene editing. Their approach could dramatically speed up the research and development phase for new biomanufacturing processes, and get cutting-edge bio-based products such as sustainable fuels and plastic alternatives on the shelves faster. The process uses computer algorith ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

BIO FUEL
Controlling perovskite ions' composition paves the way for device applications

 New green materials could power smart devices using ambient light

 UK government commissions space solar power stations research

 New machine learning program to accelerate clean energy generation
BIO FUEL
Trump administration to seek bids on Arctic oil leases

 Public money guarantees 'risky' fossil fuel projects: experts

 Study reveals how to improve natural gas production in shale

 Researchers discover a new way to produce hydrogen using microwaves
BIO FUEL
Engineering a way out of climate change with genetically modified organisms

 Bank of England says to launch climate change tests

 UK hopes climate change can warm frosty Biden ties

 Under-pressure Australia 'welcomes' Biden climate pledge
BIO FUEL
Turning heat into power with efficient organic thermoelectric material

 Power-free system harnesses evaporation to keep items cool

 Finland's battery plans spark environmental fears

 Time for a new state of matter in high-temperature superconductors
BIO FUEL
Catalyzing a zero-carbon world by harvesting energy from living cells

 Microbe "rewiring" technique promises a boom in biomanufacturing

 Tough, strong and heat-endure: Bioinspired material to oust plastics

 Luminescent wood could light up homes of the future
BIO FUEL
Honda wins world-first approval for Level 3 autonomous car

 DoorDash IPO filing shows growth surge in pandemic

 ULEMCo collaborates with JCB and Bucher to produce new hydrogen vehicle

 GM says earnings jump 72%, cites improving auto demand in US, China
BIO FUEL
CAST releases paper on "Ground and Aerial Robots for Agricultural Production: Opportunities and Challenges"

 'Plantdemic' hits Philippines as demand for greenery grows

 Food emissions could push Earth past global warming limits

 Ecologically friendly agriculture doesn't compromise crop yields
BIO FUEL
New PlayStation hits market as console battle with Xbox begins

 Smaller than ever - exploring the unusual properties of quantum-sized materials

 Smart concrete could pave the way for high-tech, cost-effective roads

 Earth may have recaptured a 1960s-era rocket booster








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.