Brazil, other nations agree to quadruple sustainable fuels

"We hope to have a good number of signatories" by COP30, Brazilian foreign ministry official Joao Marcos Paes Leme told reporters in the capital Brasilia.
"Other European countries are also interested," he added.
Paes Leme was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of representatives from 67 countries in the run up to COP30 climate talks in the Amazon city of Belem next month.
The pledge involves quadrupling the production of sustainable fuels such as biofuels, hydrogen and some synthetic fuels by 2035, compared to 2024 levels.
Paes Leme noted that these fuels can be used to replace planet-harming fossil fuels in sectors such as aviation, maritime transport, or the cement and steel industries.
"These are sectors where decarbonization is difficult," because electrical energy has not yet succeeded in replacing fossil fuels.
Sustainable fuels are already used in these industries "but they are not produced in sufficient quantities," he said.
The massive use of coal, oil, and fossil gas for energy since the industrial revolution is the primary driver of human-induced global warming.
The commitment to sustainable fuels "is something we love to hear," said Francesco La Camera, director-general of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
However, he warned that some biofuels can be harmful due to the vast expanses of land required to produce raw materials such as sugarcane, soy, or corn.
"We have to be serious about what we say: sustainable fuel also means sustainable from the perspective of land use."
For the first time, the world pledged to "transition away" from fossil fuels at COP28 in Dubai in 2023.
However many of the largest fossil-fuel producing nations -- including Brazil -- are planning to increase production in the coming years.
Related Links
Bio Fuel Technology and Application News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Solar powered leaf shows path to defossilised chemical industry
Inorganic perovskite solar cells near market readiness with record efficiency and stability
Ultrafast stabilization of positive charges revealed in solar fuel catalyst
Next-generation LEDs and solar cells powered by new spinel-type sulfide semiconductor
Iraq criticises US sanctions on firm, militias over ties to Iran
Palladium filters could enable cheaper, more efficient generation of hydrogen fuel
US threats cast doubt on shipping emissions deal
Solar hydrogen reimagined as a profitable clean chemical platform
Brazil 'frustrated' with delays in COP climate commitments
Bonaire residents take Netherlands to court over climate
Common inhalers carry heavy climate cost, study finds
Is the EU on the retreat on climate?
Soil microbe mineral battery stores sunlight to degrade antibiotics after dark
New AI enhances the view inside fusion energy systems
Lightning Strikes 12 Times a Minute Inside Zap Energy Fusion Platform
Durham scientists validate superconducting wires for ITER fusion project
|
Solar leaf converts CO2 and water into formate for cleaner chemical manufacturing
Carmakers seek EU emissions ban rethink with biofuel push
Bio-oil from agricultural and forest waste could help seal abandoned oil wells and store carbon
Pretreatment methods bring second-gen biofuels from oilcane closer to commercialization
Massive UK dieselgate lawsuit reaches court
Lighting the way for electric vehicles by using streetlamps as chargers
Tesla shares fall on doubts that latest autos will boost sales
EU should scrap ban on new combustion-engine sales: Merz
Africa's path to low-carbon food security
Biodegradable microplastics disrupt soil carbon balance and microbial life
Veggie 'burgers' face the chop as EU lawmakers back labeling ban
Extreme rains hit India's premier Darjeeling tea estates
Uncovering new physics in metals manufacturing
Printable aluminum alloy sets strength records, may enable lighter aircraft parts
Anomalous metallic state discovered between superconductivity and insulation
Composite metal foam endures repeated heavy loads at 400C and 600C
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters