Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
  Energy News  




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
BIO FUEL
Surrey develops new 'supercatalyst' to recycle carbon dioxide and methane
 by Staff Writers
 Surrey UK (SPX) Nov 21, 2017


illustration only

The University of Surrey has developed a new and cost-effective catalyst to recycle two of the main causes behind climate change - carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane (CH4).

In a study published by the Applied Catalysis B: Environmental, scientists have described how they created an advanced nickel-based catalyst strengthened with tin and ceria, and used it to transform CO2 and CH4 into a synthesis gas that can be used to produce fuels and a range of valuable chemicals.

The project is part of the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council's Global Research Project, which is looking into ways to lessen the impact of global warming in Latin America. The study has led the University of Surrey to file a patent for a family of new "supercatalysts" for chemical CO2 recycling.

According to the Global Carbon Project, global CO2 emissions are set to rise in 2017 for the first time in four years - with carbon output growing on average three per cent every year since 2006.

While carbon capture technology is common, it can be expensive and, in most cases, requires extreme and precise conditions for the process to be successful. It is hoped the new catalyst will help make the technology more widely available across industry, and both easier and cheaper for it to be extracted from the atmosphere.

Dr Tomas R. Reina from the University of Surrey said: "This is an extremely exciting project and we believe we have achieved something here that can make a real impact on CO2 emissions.

"The goal we're all chasing as climate scientists is a way of reversing the impacts of harmful gases on our atmosphere - this technology, which could see those harmful gases not only removed but converted into renewable fuels for use in poorer countries is the Holy Grail of climate science."

Professor Harvey Arellano-Garcia, Head of Research in the Chemical Engineering Department at the University of Surrey, said: "Utilising CO2 in this way is a viable alternative to traditional carbon capture methods, which could make a sizable impact to the health of our planet.

"We're now seeking the right partners from industry to take this technology and turn it into a world-changing process."

Research paper

BIO FUEL
Desert solar to fuel centuries of air travel
 Washington DC (SPX) Nov 17, 2017
 Scientists with the SOLAR-JET Project have demonstrated the first-ever entire process to make kerosene, the jet fuel used by commercial airlines, using a high-temperature thermal solar reactor to create syngas. Shell Global Solutions in Amsterdam refined the solar syngas into jet fuel, using the Fischer-Tropsch method. Thermochemical solar fuel manufacturing would be an energy industry wit ... read more
Related Links
 University of Surrey
 Bio Fuel Technology and Application News

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

BIO FUEL
Recurrent Energy secures debt financing for 20 MW California solar project

 Ionic 'solar cell' could provide on-demand water desalination

 Pine and poplar wood improve sunlight-driven water purification

 Learning from photosynthesis
BIO FUEL
Oil prices snap out of slump on OPEC rhetoric

 Pipeline leak raises questions over fate of Keystone XL

 U.S. wants input on Alaskan oil production proposal

 More drilling planned offshore Norway
BIO FUEL
World leaders plead for climate action at UN forum

 Merkel, Macron to front diplomatic push at UN climate talks

 Scientists warn of 'giant leap backward' at climate talks

 Heat on 'climate chancellor' Merkel over coal and cars
BIO FUEL
Study helps make microgrids a more reliable power source

 Fuel cell X-ray study details effects of temperature and moisture on performance

 Researchers take next step toward fusion energy

 'Perfectly frustrated' metal provides possible path to superconductivity
BIO FUEL
Coffee set to power London buses in green initiative

 Desert solar to fuel centuries of air travel

 Sandia speeds transformation of biofuel waste into wealth

 To find new biofuel enzymes, it can take a microbial village
BIO FUEL
Driverless, electric future just round the corner for urban cars

 Volkswagen China to invest billions in new energy cars

 Tesla unveils its all-electric semi truck

 Horrific highway pile-up kills 18 in China
BIO FUEL
Peruvian farmer scores small win in court over German energy giant

 Weed-killer prompts angry divide among US farmers

 Cover crops shield soil from extreme temps

 Sensors applied to plant leaves warn of water shortage
BIO FUEL
The environmental implications of 3-D printing

 Scientific advances can make it easier to recycle plastics

 Are multiple H-coils needed to accurately measure magnetic field strengths

 Kevlar-based artificial cartilage mimics the magic of the real thing



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement