Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
  Energy News  




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
BIO FUEL
Microbes help turn Greek yogurt waste into fuel
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Dec 19, 2017


This is a photograph of bio-oil, made of caproic acid and caprylic acid, phase separates out at mildly acidic conditions.

Consumers across the world enjoy Greek yogurt for its taste, texture, and protein-packed punch. Reaching that perfect formula, however, generates large volumes of food waste in the form of liquid whey. Now researchers in the United States and Germany have found a way to use bacteria to turn the leftover sugars and acids from Greek yogurt into molecules that could be used in biofuels or safe feedstock additives. Their work appears December 13 in the journal Joule.

"To be sustainable, you want to convert waste streams where they are made, and upstate New York is where the cows are, where the dairy farmers are, and where the Greek yogurt craze began in the United States with Chobani and FAGE," says senior author Lars Angenent, an environmental engineer and microbiologist at Cornell University (United States) and the University of Tubingen (Germany).

"That's a lot of acid whey that right now has to be driven to faraway locations for land application, but we want to produce valuable chemicals from it instead."

Waste whey from Greek yogurt production is made up mostly of the familiar milk sugar lactose, the fruit sugar building block fructose, and the fermentation product lactic acid. The researchers use bacteria to turn this mixture into an extract containing two more useful compounds: caproic acid (n-hexanoic acid) and caprylic acid (n-octanoic acid).

Both of these compounds are "green antimicrobials" that can be fed to livestock in lieu of antibiotics. Or, with energy needs in mind, further processing could stitch the six-, seven-, and eight-carbon backbones of the obtained molecules into the chains of up to 14 needed to qualify as "drop-in" biofuels for jet fuel.

Both options have economic and social allure.

"The agricultural market might seem smaller, but it has a very large carbon footprint, and turning acid whey into a feedstock that animals can eat is an important example of the closed cycles that we need in a sustainable society," Angenent says.

"The fuel market, of course, operates at a lower price, but its demand is virtually unlimited."

Traditionally, suppressing oxygen while feeding biodegradable waste to microbes results in the production of methane-rich gas through anaerobic digestion. Instead, the researchers strung together two "open-culture" reactors--the first tuned for heat-loving microbes fond of temperatures of 50C, the second set at a more welcoming 30C mark.

After seeding each reactor with a previously studied microbiome, and opening the setup to the acid whey and its own rich assortment of bacteria (such as common gut microbiota from the Lactobacillus family), caproic acid, caprylic acid, and other minor products could be continually extracted over a period of several months.

The next challenge will be to see what happens when the twin bioreactor system is boosted to pilot plant capacity.

"There is much more that can be done to optimize the extraction process and to scale up in an economical way," says Angenent.

"We can also learn more about the nature of the microbiomes and the biology involved and start investigating whether this technology can be translated to other waste streams."

Research Report: Joule, Xu et al.: "Temperature-phased bioconversion of Greek-yogurt waste into medium-chain carboxylic acid oil via lactic acid without external electron donor addition"

BIO FUEL
NREL research finds a sweet spot for engineering better cellulose-degrading enzymes
 Golden CO (SPX) Dec 13, 2017
 Researchers from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have gained new insights into how glycosylation--the natural attachment of sugars to proteins--affects a key cellulase enzyme. This work could be used to improve enzyme performance to better break down biomass and convert waste plant matter to renewable fuels and products. Namely, the more effectiv ... read more
Related Links
 Cell Press
 Bio Fuel Technology and Application News

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

BIO FUEL
Guanidinium stabilizes perovskite solar cells at 19 percent efficiency

 Solar power advances possible with new 'double-glazing' device

 U.S. solar power group says it sees headwinds ahead

 Europe moves to grow green economy at Paris meeting
BIO FUEL
Oil prices inch up ahead of rig counts

 Higher costs not discouraging holiday travel this year

 Stand-still economy, market balance timeline send oil prices lower

 Operating costs lower, output higher off the British coast
BIO FUEL
'We're losing the battle', Macron tells Paris climate talks

 France's nuanced record fighting climate change

 Investors turn back on fossil fuels at Paris climate summit

 Leaders join France's Macron to discuss climate cash crunch
BIO FUEL
Battery research could triple range of electric vehicles

 Laser-boron fusion now 'leading contender' for energy

 New test procedure for developing quick-charging lithium-ion batteries

 Scientists create stretchable battery made entirely out of fabric
BIO FUEL
Bristol scientists turn beer into fuel

 NREL develops novel method to produce renewable acrylonitrile

 NREL research finds a sweet spot for engineering better cellulose-degrading enzymes

 Hydrogen gas from enzyme production
BIO FUEL
Denmark sets milestone for EV charges

 US prosecutors confirm Uber target of criminal probe

 Singapore launches electric car-sharing service

 Daimler delivers its first all-electric trucks in Europe
BIO FUEL
Archaeologist says fire, not corn, key to prehistoric survival in arid Southwest

 Meadows beat out shrubs when it comes to storing carbon

 Uncovering varied pathways to agriculture

 In food waste fight, Brits turn bread into beer
BIO FUEL
Software enables robots to be controlled in virtual reality

 Better mastery of heat flow leads to next-generation thermal cloaks

 Blackbody radiation from a warm object attracts polarizable objects

 Brittle starfish shows how to make tough ceramics



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement